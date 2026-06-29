Family demands answers after teen drowns at Barrington Apartments

TULSA, Okla. — The family of 16-year-old Onie Stokes is searching for answers about what happened the night she drowned at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Brandy Stokes has been searching for answers since her daughter died from drowning at the Barrington Apartments on June 17.

Previous Coverage>>> Teen dies after nearly drowning in Tulsa apartment pool

"I just want to know what happened," Brandy Stokes said.

Police say a bystander found Onie drowning, pulled her from the pool and did CPR for 15 to 20 minutes before help arrived. Onie died three days later.

Her godfather, Tennyson Johnson, says the family has questions about why she was at the complex at all.

"She was supposed to be with another friend somewhere else. According to her mom and her father, she didn't even supposed to be at that location at those apartments," Johnson said.

Johnson also says the family is skeptical about the circumstances surrounding her death.

"There is so many different stories going out. All we know is there is some false hood to this situation where we knew Onie didn't like swimming; she didn't know how to swim," Johnson said.

Officer Andre Baul says the medical examiner is working on the autopsy, which could take up to four months. Once the findings are released, Baul says the case will be assigned to a homicide detective if foul play is suspected. At this time, Tulsa Police Department says they are considering it an accidental drowning.

Brandy Stokes says she has been in contact with the man who pulled her daughter from the pool.

"I have been speaking with him and his wife on social media. They have been amazing and her sister. I believe they will be coming to her celebration," Brandy Stokes said.

Onie's funeral is July 11 at Sequoyah Hills. Donation information can be found here.

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