EXTREME HEAT: City officials urge precautions to stay cool

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced the location of four cooling stations, and shared tips to stay cool as extreme heat is expected in the days ahead.

In a news release, the city said EMSA has already conducted 48 heat-related responses so far this month. 30 of those required hospitalization.

City officials said four cooling station locations are open and available to help anyone needing to get out of the heat.



John 3:16 Mission | 506 N. Cheyenne, Open during daylight hours

Salvation Army | 102 N. Denver Ave., Open during daylight hours

Tulsa Day Center | 415 West Archer St., Open during daylight hours

Tulsa County Social Services | 2401 Charles Page Blvd., 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Officials are also sharing hydration and safety tips for those exposed to extreme heat:



Drink enough water to prevent heat illness and learn to pre-hydrate before you get too hot

Avoid going outdoors during the hottest part of the day

Dress appropriately in loose, lightweight clothing

Avoid sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks

Combine water with snacks or a sports drink to replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat

Talk to your doctor about how to prepare if you have a medical condition or are taking medicines that make you more vulnerable to heat; and

Never leave a child in a hot car. If you see this, immediately call 9-1-1.

The city is asking anyone who sees someone having a heat-related medical incident to immediately contact 911.

The city has posted additional information online here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

