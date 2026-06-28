TULSA, Okla — The 2026 Triple A Route 66 Road Fest came to Tulsa for its fifth year at the Sagenet Center.

Ben Young is AAA's Director of Content and Brand.

WATCH: Fifth annual Route 66 Road Fest makes its way to Tulsa:

Fifth annual Route 66 Road Fest makes its way to Tulsa

He said the mission of the festival is to help bring more attention to Route 66 while also bringing an economic boost to areas right on the "Mother Road".

“They're getting out and exploring the small towns and communities, giving to small businesses," he said. "It's helping make sure all of our members and travelers really get to experience the great American road trip.”

Barry and Marianne Hesseltine said they came all the way from Colombus, Ohio for Tulsa’s fifth annual Route 66 Road Fest.

“Just seeing the cars here is amazing," said Barry. "The entire display, the merchandise that's available that commemorates Route 66 is just incredible.”

They said being 100 years since the road was constructed makes it even more special, convincing them to travel it up and down.

“We visited the Abraham Lincoln Museum, and that was fabulous," said Marianne. "We went up in the Arch in St. Louis, and now here in Tulsa, of course, this has been amazing. We've been to Tulsa before.”

Young said the Road Fest also brought in some new attractions for people to enjoy, so they can experience the marvels of Route 66's past and future.

Heather Chirtea is a flying car pilot.

She told 2 News she has one of the five that exist in the nation.

It goes up to 4500 feet in the air at a maximum of 62 miles an hour.

“I feel so lucky to be the first person that is flying a flying car around the nation," she said. "There's only a handful of us, and to be here at Road Fest is absolutely incredible.”

Chirtea believes the future of flying cars is in the near future and is excited to be at the forefront.

All in all, guests like Marianne and Barry said they had a great time, and keeping the Mother Road's history alive is important.

“I think the historical reverence and passion to keep things like this alive are important," said Marianne. "If you don't do this, you do forget.”

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