WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. — A month after asking the community for help, leaders with the Webbers Falls Museum said they’ve reached their funding goal to move into a much larger building.

When 2 News Oklahoma first reported on the project in May, museum leaders said they still needed funding to cover electrical work and moving expenses before relocating into the new space.

WATCH: Webbers Falls Museum reaches funding goal for expansion:

Webbers Falls Museum reaches funding goal for expansion

As of June, museum President George Miller said thanks to community support and a state grant, that goal has been met.

“We appreciate all the donations. We don’t care how small it is, it helps,” Miller said.

KJRH

According to Miller, the museum received a few hundred dollars in donations from community members following the previous 2 News Oklahoma story. The museum also received a $75,000 state grant through the Eastern Oklahoma Development District, providing the funding needed to move forward.

“Giving their own money, that’s the real people that’s behind this,” Miller said.

The museum is preparing to relocate from its current 1,800-square-foot building into a new space totaling nearly 6,000 square feet.

Miller said the additional room will allow the museum to display many more historical artifacts that have been sitting in storage because of limited space.

“We’re all excited. Everybody keeps asking us when we’re going to get over there,” Miller said.

Museum leaders said reaching the funding goal was a major milestone after months of planning and fundraising. The next step is moving thousands of pieces of local history into the new building.

“We hope to be there real soon,” Miller said.

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