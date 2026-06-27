Oklahoma law enforcement officer nominated to be next director of ICE

TULSA, Okla. — President Trump said he nominated Oklahoma law enforcement officer Lance Schroyer to be the next director of the Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The President made the announcement on his Truth social media platform on June 27. In the post, President Trump said Schroyer had "real operational experience, and proven leader (sic) with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst, including spearheading 287g Law Enforcement partnerships with ICE!"

Schroyer is a former trooper with Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Additional Coverage>>> Trump says he is nominating former Oklahoma state trooper Lance Schroyer as ICE director

DHS secretary and former Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin also posted about the nomination. In his post, Mullin said "President Trump made a great pick, and I’m confident Lance’s strong leadership and firsthand experience will empower the men and women of ICE to deport criminal illegal aliens, secure the homeland, and protect the American people."

Schroyer still needs to be confirmed in the Senate. President Trump and Secretary Mullin are both urging the Senate to confirm him quickly.

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