WAGONER, Okla. — A marina flooded in Whitehorn Cove at Fort Gibson Lake on June 26, resulting in the rescue of 17 people who were at the marina.

While everyone is unharmed, the family is asking for help with rebuilding their marina.

WATCH: 17 people rescued after flooding in Whitehorn Cove Marina

17 people rescued after flooding in Whitehorn Cove Marina

Several volunteers are coming together to clean up the flood damage following Thursday’s storms in Whitehorn Cove.

Manager Johnathon Webster says they have a long road ahead.

“It came through, windows shattered in a few places, some docks and boats were jumping and moving around, and then from there the bathroom broke loose," Webster said. "It floated around through this side, broke this ramp for high water walking, and then we lost two fingers in the main dock that we have our courtesy slips at.”

As this community works through the cleanup of the marina, all helping hands are welcome. Webster invited me on a boat ride to get a better look at the damage across the marina. The bathroom that broke off from the main part of the dock is where some of the most intense damage is.

Thankfully, Webster says no one's to blame for this situation, except “Mother Nature.”

“We all know there's good times and bad times, but where we’re at this is one of those things we couldn’t control," Webster said. "Obviously, I wish we could control the dam and let out water when we need to. That way, we could get these docks and areas reattached so that we can keep on with our business and daily lives. Right now, it's going to be a few weeks before lake levels get back to where we like.”

While the family waits for the water to recede, they say the community's support will make the difference.

Soon, Whitehorn Cove Marina will be back to welcoming boaters and families just as it has for years.

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