TULSA, Okla — Venezuela is still reeling from the earthquakes it experienced June 24.

The death toll has currently climbed to more than 900.

WATCH: VENEZUELA EARTHQUAKES: Community gathering supplies for those impacted

VENEZUELA EARTHQUAKES: Community gathering supplies for those impacted

Several organizations are teaming up to help provide aid.

At El Arepaso Venezuelan Café in south Tulsa, they're collecting funds for support.

“Through the month of July, we're going to be donating 15% of all of our sales to the We Love Foundation as well as 100% of our tips," said General Manager Elena Hart Murillo.

The cafe is also one of the many places that will be a drop-off spot for any kind of items that survivors of the earthquake can use to bounce back.

“It's heartbreaking," said Murillo. "Even though I don't have family directly there, just seeing my fellow Venezuelan people go through that, and having to live through that, and already, you know, in a country that's struggling and trying to survive each day.”

Peggy Flavors on 15th Street is another drop-off location.

Owner Peggy Marcano is taking all sorts of donations, whether it’s Band-Aids, medicine, or even things like toothpaste.

The only thing she isn't taking is money.

She said the whole goal is to take these things straight to Venezuela to people still suffering from the earthquake’s after-effects.

“If they can bring some medicine, clothes in good condition, non-perishable foods, that’s the most important," said Marcano.

“That’s what is needed- support, 100 percent," she said. "Whatever they can donate. It’s not something we’re demanding, and it also has to come from one’s heart to give support.”

Other drop-off locations include Galera Lending and Antojos To Go on Mingo.

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