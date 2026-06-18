16-year-old pulled from Tulsa apartment pool after nearly drowning

TULSA, Okla. — A 16-year-old girl nearly drowned in the pool at the Barrington Apartments in Tulsa on Wednesday night after entering the complex's pool area, according to Tulsa Police.

Tulsa Police said they do not believe a party took place at the complex that led to the incident. A man near the pool saw the girl drowning, jumped in, and began performing CPR before emergency crews arrived.

Tulsa Fire, Tulsa Police, and EMSA all responded after 911 was called during the rescue. Tulsa Fire worked on the teenager using CPR for approximately 15 to 20 minutes before finding a faint pulse.

Tulsa Police Sergeant Justin Bean spoke about the dangers of swimming in apartment complexes without supervision.

"We all understand that people like to swim. Me and you both probably like to swim also. Children, if you have any, I know you, if you don't have any, you know somebody that does, they probably like to swim. It's just when you're in these complexes, you got to abide by the rules. They have lifeguards for reasons for situations such as this one, and at nighttime, it makes it even harder to see people. It will make it harder for a lifeguard to see people once they are underwater." Bean said.

Tulsa Police confirmed the teenager does not live at the Barrington Apartments. Police said they could not provide an updated condition on the teenager at this time.

Tulsa Police are urging the public to abide by pool rules at apartment complexes.

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