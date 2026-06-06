YOUR THOUGHTS: Muskogee leaders seeking input on Broadway Streetscape Project

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee city leaders are asking community members and business owners to help shape the future of downtown through a new public survey tied to the Broadway District Streetscape Project.

The project focuses on revitalizing Broadway between Main Street and Fifth Street, with proposed improvements aimed at making the area more attractive, walkable, and visitor-friendly.

Jennifer Olson, a business owner in downtown Muskogee, said she welcomes the opportunity for community members to share their thoughts.

“I love downtown areas for sure,” Olson said.

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According to Main Street Muskogee Executive Director Courtney Graham, the city is currently gathering public feedback before final engineering and design work begins.

“We just want to make sure that everything is completely the way that our community wants it before we finish engineering and final designs,” Graham said.

Graham said the project includes proposed upgrades such as improved sidewalks, landscaping, and public gathering spaces.

Olson said hearing directly from the community is an important part of the process.

“It’s wonderful to get the feedback from the community. That’s incredibly important,” Olson said.

As part of the survey, residents can review project renderings and proposed concepts before answering questions about what they like, what they do not like, and what they would like to see added. Participants can also leave comments directly on an interactive map.

Olson already had at least one suggestion.

“Well, I mean, for one thing, for us in this particular corridor, parking has been a huge issue,” Olson said.

Graham said the feedback collected through the survey will help guide decisions as the project moves forward. Current plans call for the overall project to be completed by 2029.

Those interested in participating can complete the Broadway District Streetscape Project survey by clicking here.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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