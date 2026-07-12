Senator Lankford, Secretary Mullin respond to Lindsey Graham's death

Senator James Lankford and Secretary Markwayne Mullin posted short tributes to the late Senator Lindsey Graham following news of his passing.
The senator from South Carolina died on July 11.
Previous Coverage>>> Lindsey Graham, influential GOP senator and Trump confidant, dies at age 71
On Facebook, Senator Lankford said he was shocked to learn of Graham's passing, before praising his career and offering condolences to his family.
Secretary Markwayne Mullin, formerly a senator himself, shared President Trump's social post announcing Graham's death, and adding his own memory of dining with the late Graham.
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