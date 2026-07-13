The Outsiders commemorative plaque stolen from Admiral Twin Drive-In

TULSA, Okla. — A commemorative movie-location plaque installed at the Admiral Twin Drive-In featuring the film The Outsiders has been stolen.

The staff of the Outsiders House Museum posted on its Facebook page about the theft.

In the post, staff said, "Please help us bring this important piece of Tulsa film history home."

The plaque details how the Admiral Twin was used as a filming location by director Francis Ford Coppola in 1982. During the film, cast members C. Thomas Howell and Ralph Macchio encounter Diane Lane and Michelle Meyrink at the drive-in while watching a movie.

The plaque was installed in 2022.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Outsiders House Museum, The Admiral Twin Drive-In, or Tulsa Police Department.

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