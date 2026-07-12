Police close Admiral at Memorial after deadly crash

Tulsa Police closed Admiral Place the evening of July 12 after a two car crash that killed one person and injured others.

Tulsa Police Department posted information on the crash on its Facebook page.

In the post, TPD said a vehicle traveling east on Admiral crossed over the double yellow line and hit the side of a vehicle traveling west.

Police said two people were ejected from the first vehicle. One person died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital.

Police said people in the second vehicle were injured and taken to hospitals. One of the people in that vehicle was a child.

Police shut down Admiran in both directions while they investigate the crash. It is expected to be shut down for several hours.

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