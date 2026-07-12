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Police close Admiral at Memorial after deadly crash

Police close Admiral at Memorial after deadly crash
Tulsa Police Department
Police close Admiral at Memorial after deadly crash
Posted

Tulsa Police closed Admiral Place the evening of July 12 after a two car crash that killed one person and injured others.

Tulsa Police Department posted information on the crash on its Facebook page.

In the post, TPD said a vehicle traveling east on Admiral crossed over the double yellow line and hit the side of a vehicle traveling west.

Police said two people were ejected from the first vehicle. One person died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital.

Police said people in the second vehicle were injured and taken to hospitals. One of the people in that vehicle was a child.

Police shut down Admiran in both directions while they investigate the crash. It is expected to be shut down for several hours.

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