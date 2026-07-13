ROAD CLOSURE: Owasso blocks intersection to make emergency repairs

OWASSO, Okla. — An intersection in Owasso is closed after crews spotted a dip in the road that posed a risk to drivers.

Assistant Public Works Director Travis Blundell said the repair on 145th East Avenue near 106th Street North could not wait.

"What we saw was a little dip in the road right at the bridge abutment, and it was creating a potential safety hazard for drivers, so we felt the need to get it repaired."

An abutment is a foundational structure at the end of a bridge.

Blundell said water intrusion likely caused the problem, creating the jarring dip where the road meets the bridge structure.

The closure has drivers scrambling to find alternate routes.

Emily Evans discovered the road was closed on Monday morning on her way to work.

"I was going to work, and the road is closed, so everybody is having to turn around and go the opposite way," said Evans.

She said the closure will change her daily routine.

"I'll have to find a different way and probably leave earlier to get to work on time."

Derek Tibbs said the timing is particularly frustrating given other ongoing construction projects in the area.

"With all of the construction that is going on in Owasso now, I didn't think that I would wake up this morning and have to deal with more construction, so it's definitely been very impactful on our commute."

Even so, Evans acknowledged the work is necessary.

"They got to do what they got to do for the city, but it definitely puts others in a bad spot."

Work on 145th East Avenue is expected to continue through Wednesday.

Weather permitting, the road should reopen by 5 p.m.

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Sharon Phillips is your Owasso reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Sharon.Phillips@kjrh.com.

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