TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has appropriated an additional $25 million to complete renovations on the former State Farm building off the BA Expressway, bringing the total project cost to nearly $70 million.

Local News City of Tulsa purchasing new headquarters for Tulsa fire, police Naomi Keitt

2 News reported in 2024 that city leaders expected the project to be complete and ready for police, fire and emergency management to move in by 2026. Commissioner of Public Safety Laurel Roberts said unforeseen circumstances in the building have delayed opening.

The city purchased the massive office building in 2024 for $45.5 million, initially estimating $15 million in renovation costs to house Tulsa Fire, Police and Emergency Management under one roof.

WATCH: Tulsa's public safety headquarters now costs $70M, opens in 2028

Tulsa's public safety headquarters now costs $70M, opens in 2028

Commissioner Roberts said because the building was constructed in the 1980's it's not up to modern codes — and because it was a call center, the building in it's current state isn't up to code to be a public safety complex.

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"We've had to undergo some exterior testing on the windows and just the structural integrity so that we can meet that code," said Commissioner Laurel Roberts. "We are also having to build a storm shelter so that the individuals in the building have somewhere safe to go and then backup generators. So, those have been some challenges, those are also funding challenges and timeline challenges just to get those things here.”

With construction expected to begin in the coming weeks, Roberts said they expect departments to move into the facility in 2027 and to be fully operational by 2028.

The consolidation is designed to streamline operations, improve coordination among Tulsa's fire, police, and emergency management services, and move first responders into a modern building.

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