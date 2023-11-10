City of Tulsa purchasing new headquarters for Tulsa fire, police

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire and police departments are soon moving to a new headquarters.

The City of Tulsa is under contract to purchase a new Public Safety Complex. It's at the old State Farm headquarters near 51 St and 129th East Ave.

2 News spoke with both the fire chief and police chief about how the move with help the departments.

"It's huge for us because obviously everyone knows our woes of this building and we have grossly outgrown it," said Tulsa Police Department Chief Wendell Franklin.

Since 1989 TPD headquarters have been in a downtown Tulsa building. In the decades since the department more than doubled in size. The growth however was not reflected in the size of its building.



"In total, we have over 1,100 employees so we've really outgrown this facility," said Franklin.



It's the reason Franklin told 2 News he's excited about the new Public Safety Complex just a few miles up the road.

"It's going to be great for us to have real workspace where people can spread out," Franklin said.

Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker agrees.

"Definitely excited about the opportunity we're going to have to consolidate the buildings that we have in the fire department and bring our teams together," said Baker.

Both chiefs said their current facilities are in bad shape. The move to the new facility with be a big upgrade for the departments.

Along with serving as the home for Tulsa police and fire headquarters, the complex will house the Tulsa Area Management Agency city medical team and the Mingo Valley Police Division.



Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the $25.5 million purchase is funded through the Improve Our Tulsa bond that voters approved in August.

"This acquisition is a really good deal for the tax payers. It is substantially less than it would've cost to build a new facility," Bynum said.

The total bond for a new complex was $45.5 million.

The City budgeted about 20 million for relocation, reconfiguration and infrastructure.

"I'm just eager for our first responders to get out of the dumpy buildings that they've been forced to work in for decades and get into a building that I think reflects the honor that the citizens of Tulsa hold for first responders," said Bynum.

The chief told 2 News the new facilities are a good recruiting tool and allow for more collaboration.



"When we can have everyone that can be at the table immediately there that's a game changer for us and for Tulsans I think we'll see many unrealized benefits," Baker said.

The city plans to close on the sale by the end of February with hopes to be open by the end of 2024.

