NEW SUPERINTENDENT: Broken Arrow Public Schools names Steve Dunn

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools named Steve Dunn as its next Superintendent of Schools at a meeting July 13.

Dunn said in a press release, "It is an incredible honor to be selected as the next superintendent of Broken Arrow Public Schools," Dunn said. "This district has meant so much to my family and me throughout my career. I am grateful to the Board of Education for this opportunity and I look forward to working alongside our exceptional teachers, support staff, administrators, families and community to continue providing outstanding opportunities for every student."

Dunn served in several capacities at Broken Arrow, including teaching and as Assistant Superintendent.

“After thoughtful consideration, the Board is confident we have selected the right leader for Broken Arrow Public Schools," said Board President Steve Allen. "Steve Dunn is a proven leader who understands our district, believes in our mission, and has earned the trust and respect of our employees, students and community. We are excited to partner with him as we continue building on the strong foundation that has been established.”

Chuck Perry, the current superintendent, supported the board's decision and will remain in the position for the rest of the school year.

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