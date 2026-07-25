TULSA, OKLA — Dangerous heat arrives today with temps getting right around the triple digit mark. All of green country is under some heat alert with many under an extreme heat warning from noon till 8 pm. Heat indices will be sitting at a dangerous level around 110°. Lows tonight will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be very similar with temps in the triple digits and heat indices once again in the dangerous category with many around 110° again. Lows in the low 80s.

Dangerous heat will stick around for next week. Dew points will drop down meaning heat indices will be closer to the actual temperatures. Temps will be in the triple digits for several days making for a prolonged stretch of dangerous heat.

Rain could try to return by the second half of next week helping to bring down temperatures just a little bit closer to 100°. By the end of next weekend temperatures will be closer to the mid to upper 90s.

As the heat intensifies, limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, stay hydrated, and never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle. Older adults, young children, and anyone working outside will be especially vulnerable as dangerous heat returns.

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