Matthew Whisenant

Matthew is a graduate of Florida State University where he studied meteorology.

Born and raised in Central Florida, he experienced everything from summer thunderstorms to hurricane seasons, helping to fuel his interest in weather.

His passion for weather started at an early age when he became enamored with hurricanes and learning how they worked.

He interned in Mobile, AL during the summer of 2025 and got hands on experience with dealing with summer weather.



During his free time he loves to play and watch sports of any kind. He's also excited to explore the restaurants across Green Country.