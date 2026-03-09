Oklahoma Lt. Governor announces future plans, will not run for Governor seat

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell will not run for Governor or any public office.

His decision was announced on Facebook Monday morning.

Pinnell cites a desire to step away from politics. It's not clear what Pinnell's next steps are. His term will end next January.

Pinnell's announcement comes as other politicians consider running for Senator Markwayne Mullin's seat. Mullin was chosen as the Secretary for Homeland Security and will vacate his Senate seat later this month.

Oklahoma leaders react to Mullin's nomination as Secretary of Homeland Security

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

