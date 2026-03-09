TULSA, Okla — There has been an outpouring of sympathy online and across Coweta following news of the death of an 18-year old high school student March 7.

Isabela Clay, a senior at Coweta High School, was killed while driving in Muskogee County the morning of March 7.

WATCH: Coweta High School student killed in crash in Muskogee County:

Coweta High School student killed in crash in Muskogee County

Clay was heavily involved in the school’s Future Farmers of America program (FFA).

The Coweta FFA chapter posted online Sunday, stating how Isabela “loved the FFA and touched the lives of everyone she met. She was a true example of what FFA means and will be dearly missed.”

The Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show also made a post, stating that just “a week ago, she spoke at the livestock show, and that a bright, shining star has been lost."

On both Facebook posts, people from all over Oklahoma made sure to let everyone know how much Isabela will be missed, sending her and her family unwavering support.

2 News went out to Coweta to talk to local community members about what was going on through their minds, but no one wanted to speak on-camera.

Many said they didn't know much about the situation, and others said it was just too soon.

Principal Amy Gann of Coweta High School sent out this statement to 2 News that she also sent to students and their families.

She said she wants to make it known that counseling services will be available when students get back to school for anyone having a hard time.

