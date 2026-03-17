CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Markwayne Mullin nominated to lead DHS

TULSA, Okla. — The confirmation hearing for Sen. Markwayne Mullin begins March 18th.

Mullin is nominated to lead the Department of Human Services, replacing Kristi Noem.

Who is Markwayne Mullin?

Mullin is from Westville, Oklahoma. A small town near the Arkansas border. He graduated from Stillwell High School.

Local News MULLIN'S ROOTS: Stilwell teacher reminisces over Mullin's teenage years Brodie Myers

After attending Missouri Valley College briefly and getting an associate's degree from Oklahoma State University-IT, he took over his father's plumbing company.

He is married and has five children.

In 2012, he successfully ran for the U.S. Congress representing Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District. He served that role until 2023, when he ran for and won Sen. Jim Inhofe's seat.

Mullin gained attention in the January 6th attacks. He and other representatives helped barricade the doors, and he's photographed crouching behind a wall.

Local News Rep. Mullin describes coming face-to-face with rioters in Capitol

In Aug. 2021, he also planned a trip to Afghanistan to fly an unidentified family out of Afghanistan, but the US Embassy and Department of Defense did not support the plan.

Local News Oklahoma congressman Mullin 'safe' after reported rescue attempt in Afghanistan Ryan Love

In 2023, he also gained national buzz by challenging the Teamter CEO to an MMA fight after the two exchanged barbs on social media.

Local News Senator Markwayne Mullin challenges Teamster CEO to MMA fight

The same two exchanged similar threats during a Senate committee meeting.

Local News Sen. Mullin threatens to fight witness during Senate committee meeting KJRH Digital

What happens in the confirmation hearing?

A Senate confirmation hearing is a public proceeding when a presidential nominee for a high-level federal position is questioned by committee members on their qualifications, policy views, and background.

Key Aspects of a Confirmation Hearing:



Preparation: Nominees submit background information, financial disclosures, and respond to committee questionnaires before the hearing.

Nominees submit background information, financial disclosures, and respond to committee questionnaires before the hearing. The Hearing : The nominee takes an oath to tell the truth, gives an opening statement, and answers questions from committee members.

: The nominee takes an oath to tell the truth, gives an opening statement, and answers questions from committee members. Committee Action : Following the hearing, the committee votes on whether to report the nomination to the full Senate favorably, unfavorably, or without recommendation.

: Following the hearing, the committee votes on whether to report the nomination to the full Senate favorably, unfavorably, or without recommendation. Goals: Senators use this time to scrutinize the nominee’s fitness for office, examine potential biases, and secure commitments regarding future actions.

Senators use this time to scrutinize the nominee’s fitness for office, examine potential biases, and secure commitments regarding future actions. Final Step: A simple majority vote in the full Senate is required to confirm the appointment.

Mullin's confirmation hearing is before the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Sen. Rand Paul chairs that committee and leads the hearing.

What happens to Mullin's seat?

If confirmed to lead DHS, Mullin's Senate seat is open.

Per Oklahoma law, Governor Kevin Stitt will appoint someone to hold the seat until a special election if necessary; in this case, the seat is already on the November ballot.

Stitt said he will not appoint someone to the seat until Mullin is confirmed.

The filing period to run for that seat is open until April 1st.

Want to follow along?

Download the 2 News Oklahoma app on your phone and streaming devices to monitor the hearing live.

Local News Get KJRH News on your streaming devices! KJRH Digital

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