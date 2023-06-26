Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Senator Markwayne Mullin challenges Teamster CEO to MMA fight

Markwayne Mullin
Courtesy mullin.house.gov
Markwayne Mullin
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 13:56:30-04

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin challenged the International Brotherhood of Teamsters CEO Sean O'Brien to an MMA fight Monday.

This comes after a viral exchange between the two in March during a Senate hearing led to a Twitter feud. On June 21 O'Brien tweeted about Mullin calling him a "greedy CEO."

"Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy," the tweet read.

This prompted a response from Mullin calling for a MMA fight on September 30 in Tulsa.

Mullin tweeted, "An attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing. Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept."

Mullin is encouraging O'Brien to accept the challenge to raise money for charity.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7