Senator Markwayne Mullin challenges Teamster CEO to MMA fight

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin challenged the International Brotherhood of Teamsters CEO Sean O'Brien to an MMA fight Monday.

This comes after a viral exchange between the two in March during a Senate hearing led to a Twitter feud. On June 21 O'Brien tweeted about Mullin calling him a "greedy CEO."

"Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy," the tweet read.

Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy. #LittleManSyndrome pic.twitter.com/JNvT7IsA6m — Sean O'Brien (@TeamsterSOB) June 21, 2023

This prompted a response from Mullin calling for a MMA fight on September 30 in Tulsa.

Mullin tweeted, "An attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing. Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept."

An attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing. Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept. pic.twitter.com/9WpvuTpDlG — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) June 26, 2023

Mullin is encouraging O'Brien to accept the challenge to raise money for charity.

