Oklahoma congressman Mullin 'safe' after reported rescue attempt in Afghanistan

TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK District 2) is "safe" and on his way home Wednesday after a reported attempt to help people get out of Afghanistan.

Mullin posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday morning saying he was headed home after helping to get Americans out of the Taliban-controlled country.

2 News Oklahoma received the following statement from Mullin's spokesperson:

“Congressman Mullin has been and is currently completely safe. He and the Office of Oklahoma’s Second District will continue to do anything in our power to bring home all Americans from the war zone that President Biden abandoned. The safety and security of the American people will always be his top priority. We have no further comment at this time.” Meredith Blanford, Communications Director for U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin

The Washington Post reported that Mullin had threatened U.S. embassy staff in Tajikistan as he tried to fly into Afghanistan.

2 News Oklahoma has not independently confirmed the specific details of Mullin's dealings in the Middle Eastern countries.

"Am I missing, no," he said on Instagram Wednesday morning.

"Did I go dark for a little, yes because it wasn’t safe to be communicating."

The Post had reported that officials said Mullin's whereabouts were unknown as of Tuesday night.

