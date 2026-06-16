FIX IT, TULSA: New campaign hopes to fight pet overpopulation, barriers to spay and neuter surgeries

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is partnering with Tulsa Animal Services to create a program to address pet overpopulation and remove financial barriers to spay and neuter surgeries.

Fix It, Tulsa includes public education about vaccinations, surgeries, and microchips for pets that qualify for the program.

“Fix It, Tulsa is about addressing challenges before they become a crisis by giving pet owners access to the resources they need to care for their animals responsibly,” Mayor Nichols said. “The fact that appointments for our most recent spay and neuter clinic were filled in just 45 minutes shows just how much our community needs these services and is ready to be part of the solution. I want to thank the team at Tulsa Animal Services, our partners, the Tulsa City Council and its Animal Services Working Group for continuing to focus on solutions as we work to strengthen neighborhoods all across this city.”

Just last year, Tulsa Animal Services accepted nearly 8,900 animals. Officials say most of those animals came from unplanned litters.

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To celebrate the launch of Fix It, Tulsa, Tulsa Animal Services has created the Fix It Challenge.

TAS is working with veterinarians across Tulsa to offer reduced or no-cost vaccinations, microchipping, and spay and neuter surgeries.

Any clinic interested in partnering with TAS can email Director Sherri Carrier at scarrier@cityoftulsa.org.

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