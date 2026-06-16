Suspect, hostage killed following officer-involved shooting on I-44 near OK/MO state line

MIAMI, Okla. — Two people are dead after a hostage situation turned into an officer-involved shooting on the Will Rogers Turnpike.

Officers spotted a car reported stolen out of Joplin around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The car was later found near the Oklahoma welcome center at exit 313. Investigators say the suspect, who has not yet been named, had a hostage in the car.

The suspect inside the car pointed a gun at an officer and fired. It's not clear who was shot.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and OSBI will handle the investigation.

This is a developing story.

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