Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man drowns in Arkansas River, Tulsa police and fire respond

Man Drowns in Arkansas River
TPD
Man Drowns in Arkansas River
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after Tulsa police say he drowned in the Arkansas River.

Tulsa police and Tulsa firefighters responded to a possible drowning call on Monday afternoon near the River Spirit Casino.

When first responders arrived at the riverbank, they only found a man's clothes and belongings. His body was found in the water an hour later.

He has not yet been identified.

In a Facebook post, Tulsa police shared a reminder that the Arkansas River is not safe to swim in due to its depth.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US