Man drowns in Arkansas River, Tulsa police and fire respond

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after Tulsa police say he drowned in the Arkansas River.
Tulsa police and Tulsa firefighters responded to a possible drowning call on Monday afternoon near the River Spirit Casino.
When first responders arrived at the riverbank, they only found a man's clothes and belongings. His body was found in the water an hour later.
He has not yet been identified.
In a Facebook post, Tulsa police shared a reminder that the Arkansas River is not safe to swim in due to its depth.
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