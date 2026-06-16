Man drowns in Arkansas River, Tulsa police and fire respond

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after Tulsa police say he drowned in the Arkansas River.

Tulsa police and Tulsa firefighters responded to a possible drowning call on Monday afternoon near the River Spirit Casino.

When first responders arrived at the riverbank, they only found a man's clothes and belongings. His body was found in the water an hour later.

He has not yet been identified.

In a Facebook post, Tulsa police shared a reminder that the Arkansas River is not safe to swim in due to its depth.

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