Beggs Public Schools announces closure March 9-13 due to storm damage

BEGGS, Okla. — Beggs Public Schools announces school will be closed the week of Mar. 9-13 following powerful overnight storms that caused extensive damage.

The district released an update on social media the afternoon of Mar. 7. In it, officials said the closure would "allow time for necessary assessments, cleanup, and recovery efforts to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

School would remain closed the week of Mar. 16-20 for the district's previously planned Spring Break.

The district said classes will resume Monday, Mar. 23, "unless further notice is provided," according to the district.

Officials said they are currently working with local emergency management and community partners to evaluate facilities and address damages.

Updates will be shared through the district's official communication channels and social media.

The campus is closed for safety concerns. Officials said students in extracurricular activities are instructed to await updates from coaches and sponsors.

