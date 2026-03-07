Tulsa Dream Center rallies north Tulsa community in storm damage aftermath

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Dream Center has made a call to action to help neighbors in north Tulsa after tornadoes hit.

The Tulsa Dream Center gathered on Lansing and 36th Street North to work on what they say was between 30 and 40 damaged houses.

Residents Marjersey Foster and Josiah Laird said their home did sustain some damage, but they’re happy to be alive.

“We all went to the bathroom, everything just happened so quick," said Foster. "We came outside, everything was down, trees was down. Our car windows was busted. It was bad.”

“It could have been worse," said Laird. "Always be grateful.”

Mayor Monroe Nichols gave a statement since the tornado passed through north Tulsa, with it being the first tornado he's experienced in Tulsa as mayor.

He went out to assess the damage on Friday night, estimating dozens of houses to have been impacted.

“It seems like most of the damage is really Peoria to Victor from about 36th Street North to 50th Street North," he said. "There's still a lot of cleanup to do, and then we'll spend a good part of the day fully assessing the damage."

Executive Director of the Tulsa Dream Center, Tim Newton, said he’s thrilled over 100 volunteers responded to his social media plea, asking anyone to stop by and lend a helping hand.

“All types of people that's here," said Newton. "We have businesses, we have construction workers. We have professional tree climbers, arborists."

He said he wanted to make sure Tulsans know they have support.

“For so many people in our community, it's so important for us to be able to come together in times of need," he said. "This, obviously, is showing the greatness of our city.”

One of the many volunteers who lent a helping hand was Angela Steele.

She said she wanted to show her gratitude for being on the other side.

“We're so blessed to be able to even get out, get around, and just do what we can," she said. "It doesn't cost a lot. I just grabbed some bags that I already had at home.”

“Check on your people," she said. "Every little bit helps, even if it's just a text or a phone call. Do what you can.”

