Okmulgee County community comes together after deadly tornado in Beggs

BEGGS, Okla. — Neighbors in Okmulgee County came together to support one another after a deadly tornado moved through Beggs on Mar 6.

According to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, two people were killed when the storm passed through the area. Since then, community members have been dropping off donations at Beggs City Hall and the Methodist Church to help families affected by the damage.

Cleanup efforts began quickly across the community, with the sound of chainsaws and crews removing fallen trees echoing through neighborhoods.

For longtime Beggs resident Edith Parham, the storm hit close to home.

“I was just thankful that everyone was ok. That’s all I could do,” Parham said.

Parham said the tornado tore the roof off her carport Friday night and sent it crashing just feet from her home.

“The Lord was just with us. We didn’t do it on our own,” she said.

Okmulgee County Emergency Manager Jeff Moore said homes and businesses across the area suffered damage during the storm, including Beggs Schools.

On Mar 7, Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for several Oklahoma counties, including Okmulgee County. He said the declaration will ensure communities have access to state resources and support as they recover from the tornado damage.

Despite the destruction, Parham said she believed the community would rebuild.

“It’ll be alright. We’ll overcome it. We always have,” she said.

As of Mar 7, county emergency management officials said several roads remain closed, including Alt 75 and Grimes Road, as well as the intersections of 180 and Garfield and 180 and Happy Camp Road. Power crews continue working to restore electricity across the area.

For Parham, the focus now is simply being grateful.

“I’m just lucky that everything is ok. That’s all that makes any difference to me,” she said.

