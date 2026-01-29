New Tulsa Regional Chamber Chair lays out priorities for 2026

TULSA, Okla. — More than 1,200 people packed into the Arvest Convention Center for the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s Inauguration and Annual Meeting. The new board chair of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, St. Francis Health System CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson, outlined his three goals for 2026, all focused on a healthy regional community.

“A healthy region is one where people feel safe and supported, where businesses can grow and attract talent, where visitors want to return, and where public policy reinforces opportunity rather than the status quo,” said Dr. Cliff Robertson.

His first priority is for the chamber to host quarterly briefings focused on public safety. He says the goal is to bring the chamber together in a unified voice to address homelessness.

“Reducing the impact of homelessness is not all about assigning blame or pointing fingers,” said Dr. Robertson. “It is about understanding reality, sharing responsibility, and ensuring decisions are informed by the experiences of employers, employees, and of course, community members.”

The second goal is to improve awareness and access to mental health care.

“Mental healthcare is not a peripheral issue,” said Dr. Robertson. “I personally think of it as civic infrastructure. When access to care improves, those that are living on our streets or under our overpasses are given a chance. When access falls short, the effects ripple across the city and our neighborhoods.”

The third goal is to recruit talent outside our region by creating a talent resource hub featuring positive stories about what makes Tulsa a great place to live.

“Building a sustainable talent pipeline that connects education, training, and opportunity is essential if employers are going to access the skilled workforce that they need,” said Dr. Robertson.

