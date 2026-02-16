Okmulgee County receives $248,000 grant for new storm sirens

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has funded an outdoor siren program in Okmulgee County, just ahead of storm season.

Okmulgee County Emergency Management filed for the grant in 2024. The $248,000 grant will add new outdoor storm sirens across the county. This will mark the first time that Okmulgee County will own and operate all storm sirens in the county.

The announcement comes just weeks after OCEM launched a new mass alert system, Genasys.

“Preparedness saves lives,” OCEM Director Jeff Moore stated. “Having multiple ways to receive alerts during emergencies ensures citizens can act quickly and decisively. Whether it’s through the Genasys Protect platform, NOAA Weather Radio, local media, or outdoor warning sirens, every layer of notification strengthens our community’s ability to respond.”

The new sirens will be capable of receiving alerts directly from the National Weather Service.

