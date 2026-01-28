Okmulgee County launching new emergency alert system

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee County leaders are rolling out a new emergency notification system called Genasys. The system hopes to improve how residents receive warnings during severe weather and other disasters.

Cindy Taylor lives near the Deep Fork River and says emergencies are a constant reality in rural parts of the county.

“From tornadoes to wildfires to flooding, we suffer from all of those,” Taylor said.

KJRH

Taylor has seen firsthand how disasters ripple through a community, affecting far more than just property.

“They take away people’s income, they ruin their housing, transportation back and forth to work, all aspects of our lives,” Taylor said.

County Emergency Management Director Jeff Moore said the new system will help officials reach people more quickly and precisely.

“We want to use every means possible to try to get to everyone in Okmulgee County,” Moore said.

Genasys uses AI to help predict potential flooding, track severe storms, and estimate the direction of a wildfire if it is not contained. Moore said the system allows emergency managers to send alerts to specific locations. It also includes a twenty-four-seven interactive map that residents can check for updates at any time.

Moore added that the goal is to give people more time to make decisions that could protect their families and property.

“Anything extra we can get to give people that edge to evacuate or make preparations helps,” Moore said.

Residents will need to download the free Genasys app to receive non-life-threatening alerts such as road closures. Moore said emergency alerts will still be sent to cell phones through the federal public warning system for people who do not have the app.

The Genasys app and emergency map are expected to be available on Feb 20.

For Taylor, the new system brings a sense of reassurance.

“It gives us security, that extra blanket of security,” Taylor said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

