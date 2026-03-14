New inclusive playground opens at Bales Park in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa city leaders said a new inclusive playground at Bales Park has opened, giving children of all abilities a place to play together.

The playground, located near 61st Street and Union Avenue, was designed to remove barriers so children with and without disabilities can enjoy the space side by side.

Anthony Meadows, adaptive sports coordinator at the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, said the new playground represented an important step forward for accessibility in the community.

“It’s just super inclusive for everybody to enjoy,” Meadows said.

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For Meadows, sports have always been part of life. But in 1992, a serious injury left him using a wheelchair.

“The injury happens or whatever makes you have the disability happen, and you’re at a loss,” Meadows said.

Meadows now works to help others with physical challenges stay active and connected through adaptive sports. He said spaces like the new playground can make a meaningful difference for families.

“When you have something like this that’s available, it’s just a plus to where you actually have somewhere you can go,” Meadows said.

City leaders said the new playground replaces older equipment and was designed with accessibility advocates, parents, and community members in mind. The barrier-free play space allows children using mobility aids or other assistive devices to safely explore and interact with others.

The project was funded with about $750,000 from the Sanford & Irene Burnstein Family Foundation.

Tulsa Parks Director Anna America said the playground is the result of collaboration across the community.

“The opening of this inclusive playground at Bales Park is a powerful example of what’s possible when our community works together,” America said in a statement.

The playground is also part of a larger effort to expand accessibility across Tulsa parks. Bales Park is now home to the city’s first accessible softball field, and the park’s trails can also be used by adaptive bike riders.

Meadows said seeing families enjoy inclusive spaces like this shows why projects like the playground matter.

“When you see families bring their disabled person with them, that right there lets you know what a clear picture of a family really is,” Meadows said.

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