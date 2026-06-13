'Close-knit' | Tahlequah neighbors donate supplies after animal shelter floods

TAHLEQUAH. OKLA. — Heavy rains tracked over Tahlequah during the evening hours of June 11. The town’s animal shelter is in a flood-prone area, so staff kept an eye on cameras.

“One of the gentlemen that was watching the cameras could hear the pups starting to cry and so they headed on down there to the pound and that’s when they discovered it flooded,” Karen Murphy, communications director for the City of Tahlequah said.

Staff arrived to murky water, taking over the animal shelter. They had to evacuate more than two dozen animals.

Tahlequah officials told 2 News Oklahoma all the animals are OK, but things inside the shelter suffered serious damage.

“Our wonderful mayor, Suzanne Myers reached out to me and said we need your help. Are you willing to help us? People want to donate,” Dr. Bobbi Musgrove, owner of Premier Pet Clinic, said.

Musgrove answered the call. She allowed Tahlequah neighbors to stop by her office and drop off donations.

“We have three bags worth of bedding in my office, and another individual is bringing dog beds here shortly, so I would imagine my office would be pretty full by the end of the day if not tomorrow,” Musgrove said.

Musgrove said, in addition to the physical donations, her office collected about $500 worth of cash donations.

“We’re just really a close-knit community. There’s so many people with very big hearts, generosity is huge, everyone wants to serve whenever there is a need,” Musgrove said.

Murphy said staff anticipates returning to the shelter once restoration efforts are complete. However, new facilities could be on the horizon if voters approve funding during an August election.

“It’s either gonna be a brand new shelter at the location that it’s at, or adding on to the current facility and just making significant improvements of what’s already there at that building,” Murphy said.

The election is set for Aug. 25.

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