Several displaced after fire at Tulsa's Edenwood Apartments

TULSA, Okla. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a fire at Tulsa's Edenwood Apartments.
Crews were called about a fire on the second floor, and they found heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.
The fire was under control in ten minutes.
The American Red Cross is helping one adult and seven children after the fire damaged at least one unit.
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