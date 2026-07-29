North Tulsa leaders continue push for accessible early voting site

TULSA, Okla. — North Tulsa leaders say they still have concerns about early voting access after the Tulsa County Election Board announced plans to add a third location before the November general election.

On June 5, 2 News Oklahoma’s Isabel Flores reported on concerns from North Tulsa residents who said they did not have a convenient place to vote early.

The election board announced that the new site would serve communities in Turley, Collinsville, Skiatook and parts of Owasso. However, officials have not announced its exact location or opening date.

Tulsa City Councilwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper said community leaders would continue speaking out.

“I’m not surprised, but at the same time, we are not going to stop voicing our concerns,” Hall-Harper said.

KJRH

The new location will not be available for the Aug. 25 election. Until it opens, voters will have to use existing early voting locations in Tulsa or Broken Arrow.

State Sen. Regina Goodwin said the election board’s announcement did not provide enough clarity or address the needs of densely populated areas in North Tulsa.

“We don’t know what that means. It’s not definitive. It does not serve densely populated areas,” Goodwin said.

Leaders said North Tulsa residents should have the same opportunity to vote early as people in other parts of Tulsa County, regardless of which election is on the ballot.

Hall-Harper said the issue centered on equal access to voting.

“It’s about access, and anything otherwise is voter suppression,” Hall-Harper said.

2 News will provide the new location and opening date when the election board announces them.

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