TULSA, Okla. — North Tulsa's most ambitious affordable housing development is moving forward, with the groundbreaking of Phase III marking another milestone in a multi-million dollar investment in the community.

The Enclave, the third phase of the 36 North project, broke ground Friday. The phase includes 99 apartments and carries a cost of around $35 million.

WATCH: North Tulsa's 36 North housing project breaks ground on $35 million development:

North Tulsa's 36 North housing project breaks ground on $35 million development

Aaron Darden, Tulsa Housing Authority president, called the project a turning point for a historically underserved part of the city.

"It's historic. You take the neighborhood in North Tulsa, a neighborhood that's been marginalized and maybe not as invested in as some other communities in Tulsa. And then you add 36 North which is the most expensive affordable housing project that's ever been done in the state's history," Darden said.

The 36 North project has been underway since 2024. The first phase, The Phoenix, is already leasing units to North Tulsa residents. The second phase, The Landing, is expected to be completed by fall of this year. Friday's groundbreaking marks the third of seven total phases,all of which are expected to be completed by 2029.

For residents like Michael Jensen, the project is more than construction — it is a lifeline Jensen, a grocery box team leader who now lives at The Phoenix, spent years experiencing homelessness before finding a place to call home.

"You know being homeless is nothing glamorous. It's not anything I would want anybody to go through. On top of that, having a child doing that is a very big change," Jensen said.

The Tulsa Housing Authority says the project will continue building on stories like Jensen's as development moves deeper into the heart of North Tulsa.

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