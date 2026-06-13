Owner responds to upkeep concerns at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Several viewers contacted 2 News with concerns about conditions at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sand Springs, prompting a closer look at the property and a response from cemetery management.

For many families, cemeteries serve as places of remembrance and reflection. However, recent emails sent to the newsroom described concerns about upkeep at the cemetery.

One viewer wrote that the cemetery has “steadily gone downhill," adding that the issue needed to be brought to the public’s attention.

Another viewer said there have been “tons of complaints lately” about the cemetery and claimed some areas were not being maintained even before recent rainfall.

Other complaints acknowledged the recent wet weather but suggested some concerns have existed for years.

“I know we’ve had a lot of rain, but this has been going on for years,” one email stated.

To better understand the concerns, 2 News met with Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery owner Jerry Dillon, who provided a tour of the property and addressed the complaints.

“We are very concerned about that area. I grieve about it,” Dillon said.

KJRH

Dillon said the concerns are primarily focused on the north side of the cemetery, which he says was significantly impacted by recent heavy rainfall.

“Deeply concerned about that particular area. As you can tell, the rest of the cemetery, as you drive through, you’ll see everything looks great,” Dillon said.

During the tour, Dillon pointed out areas affected by standing water and muddy conditions. He said crews continue working to address those issues as weather conditions allow.

“I do welcome the opportunity to bring that back to a place that it needs to be and deserves to be for families,” Dillon said.

Dillon said cemetery staff remained committed to restoring the affected areas and maintaining the property for families who have loved ones buried.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

