Local pub, FC Tulsa ready for World Cup

JENKS, Okla. — Soccer continues to grow in Green Country. Corey Crandall, owner of George's Pub in Jenks, sees it firsthand.

"We used to have a group of 10-12 people come to games," Crandall said. "Now it's like 40. Soccer is probably the #1 sport in growth, I would say. That and lacrosse out here anyway, out south. So, it's grown massively."

So, of course, his spot, which NBC Sports calls one of the best in the country to watch the game, plans to host watch parties throughout this World Cup.

"U.S. and England games both will be massively packed," Crandall said. "So we suggest if you have parties of six or more, call ahead."

Crandall tells 2 News Oklahoma they expect 100 people or more for U.S. games. As for soccer locally, FC Tulsa is riding its own momentum from last year's run to the USL title game.

General Manager Caleb Sewell thinks his club can ride the World Cup wave as well.

"Traditionally, whenever you have a home World Cup, that gets people out," Sewell said. "That gets people inspired. Kids go to games and say I want to be like that."

Multiple playoff sellouts in 2025 and a home opener attendance record in 2026 say T-Town is a soccer town.

"I think there's a huge soccer culture in the city," Sewell said. "I think that's been validated, and I think as we continue to grow at this level, we can bring that out and foster that even more."

And the club is doing something unique for the World Cup. It's called the "Soccer Hotline." Fans brand new to the sport, or self-proclaimed experts, can send questions to the team.

"Then we'll have players respond to the questions," Sewell said. "That can be on video, that could be in a text, that could be in an email. And we'll get back to them as quickly as we can."

Plenty of options to enjoy the first World Cup on U.S. soil in over 30 years, right here in Green Country.

"We're all ages. Smoke-free. We have a lounge, a game room, and a patio," Crandall said. "We do live music on the weekends after the games, so it's a fun environment."

Sewell says they've gotten a couple thousand questions sent in already. FC Tulsa has a number of events they're hosting throughout the World Cup. You can find information on that here.

TJ Eckert is your South Tulsa County reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at TJ.Eckert@kjrh.com.

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