TULSA, Okla. — Excitement continues to build around FC Tulsa. Back-to-back playoff wins with record-setting crowds for the club. In an opening round victory against Colorado, 7,583 fans sat in the stands.

In a thrilling defeat of Phoenix the following weekend, a near sellout. 7,917 faithful saw Stefan Lukic's game-winner. Up next, the Western Conference Finals against New Mexico.

WATCH: Record crowds turn out for FC Tulsa playoff run

'It's becoming a soccer city': Record crowds turn out for FC Tulsa playoff run

"Having every seat filled, it's a dream come true for me because I'm a part of this community, and I'm a member of this community actively," Lukic said. "I love this community."

Lukic was born in Yugoslavia but played his college soccer at Oklahoma Wesleyan in Bartlesville. Now, his team is just one win away from the USL title game.

"It is becoming a soccer city, and it's trending that way," FC Tulsa head coach Luke Spencer said. "I think the positive results on the field have helped, and we'll look to continue that."

KJRH

Across the street, Elgin Park is undoubtedly hoping that continues.

"It gets loud in here," restaurant manager Rob Davis said. "Everyone's cheering. It's a blast."

Davis says the last two playoff wins drew a great crowd to the restaurant.

"We're anticipating that again," Davis said. "I'm sure we'll have a good crowd beforehand, and especially after the game as well. People can come in, grab a bite to eat, have a couple beers, head on to the game. We'll stay open late so they can come in afterwards."

The team hopes to send their fans home happy and extend their season by one more week. If Tulsa wins, ONEOK Field would host the USL Championship game on November 22 at 11:00 AM. The game against New Mexico on November 15 kicks off at 7:00.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

