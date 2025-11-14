Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hominy 3-year-old dies after accidental shooting

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted

HOMINY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff's Office and the Hominy Police Department are investigating what led to a 3-year-old dying after an accidental shooting.

The Hominy Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 14 at a home off Hwy 99 and Core Rd.

Police found the 3-year-old with a gunshot wound and the child was taken to the hospital.

The child died shortly after 3 p.m.

HPD said it will provide more details when it can.

