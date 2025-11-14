Hominy 3-year-old dies after accidental shooting

HOMINY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff's Office and the Hominy Police Department are investigating what led to a 3-year-old dying after an accidental shooting.
The Hominy Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 14 at a home off Hwy 99 and Core Rd.
Police found the 3-year-old with a gunshot wound and the child was taken to the hospital.
The child died shortly after 3 p.m.
HPD said it will provide more details when it can.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube