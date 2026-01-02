41st Hyper Racing Tulsa Shootout begins with $50 million economic impact expected

TULSA, Okla. — The 41st Hyper Racing Tulsa Shootout continues this morning at the Expo Center, bringing an expected $50 million economic impact to Tulsa in combination with the upcoming Chili Bowl Nationals.

Over 800 drivers from 43 states will compete in the massive racing event, which spans age groups from 6 to nearly 70 years old. Professional NASCAR drivers, including Kyle Larson, are among the participants vying for the coveted golden driller trophy.

Event founder Emmett Hahn says he never imagined the Shootout would reach this scale when it started four decades ago.

"It's unique and you look at events, you know, you win at Martinsville, you get a grandfather clock, you know. You win at Indy, you get to kiss the bricks. You win here, you get the golden driller. That itself is a career-defining moment," Bryan Hulbert, Hyper Racing Tulsa Shootout publicist, said.

The event required over 800 truckloads of clay to be delivered and laid out for the races. Competition begins at 8:15 a.m. with engine heat, followed by races starting at 9 a.m.

Saturday's schedule runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., concluding with closing ceremonies at the Expo Center.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

