Police arrest seven in prostitution sting, including Nowata athletic director

CATOOSA, Ok — A coordinated sting operation targeting prostitution solicitation in Catoosa resulted in seven arrests Thursday, including Nowata Athletic Director Chance Juby.

The Catoosa Police Department partnered with multiple agencies, including the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and Skull Games, an organization that trains law enforcement to combat human trafficking.

"We provide training on human trafficking/counter human trafficking to law enforcement and prosecutors but then in addition to that, we provide operational and analytical support to those agencies whenever they are doing their operations or investigations to identify traffickers or predators," said Joseph Scaramucci, Director of Law Enforcement Training and Operations for Skull Games.

The operation concluded a training session hosted by the Oolagah Police Department earlier this week. Skull Games provided both educational and operational support for the sting.

Scaramucci said he isn't surprised by the number of men arrested monthly for attempting to purchase sex.

"There is probably a belief that they can elude or evade the digital footprint or they can somehow get around that but I think this goes to show as do all these operations that you're not going to win," Scaramucci said.

He explained that suspects leave behind extensive digital evidence during these operations.

"They are conducted online. They are put in a place where men have to be actively going to look for this right? Nobody is dangling a carrot in front of them, they are actively seeking this out," Scaramucci said.

When confronted by law enforcement, reactions from suspects vary widely.

"Usually it's complete shock. I know one decided he wanted to go for a job the same time he saw law enforcement so it really just depends. Usually, it's what we call paralysis by analysis think they are pretty overwhelmed and they freeze. It's that or they take off," Scaramucci said.

Skull Games focuses on identifying predators, protecting vulnerable individuals, and interrupting cycles of abuse through law enforcement training and operational support.

Those arrested in the sting, according to the Catoosa Police Department include:



Christopher Worley, 40 — solicitation of prostitution within 1000 ft of church or school

— solicitation of prostitution within 1000 ft of church or school Chance Juby, 37 — solicitation of prostitution within 1000 ft of church or school

— solicitation of prostitution within 1000 ft of church or school Thomas Whitt, 58 — solicitation of prostitution within 1000 ft of church or school and possession of a firearm while committing a felony

— solicitation of prostitution within 1000 ft of church or school and possession of a firearm while committing a felony Gerson Castillo-Rodriguez, 27 — solicitation of prostitution within 1000 ft of church or school

— solicitation of prostitution within 1000 ft of church or school Sammy Williams, 43 — solicitation of prostitution within 1000 ft of church or school, trafficking controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

— solicitation of prostitution within 1000 ft of church or school, trafficking controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia Jacob Tolliver, 31 — solicitation of prostitution within 1000 ft of church or school, solicitation of a minor

— solicitation of prostitution within 1000 ft of church or school, solicitation of a minor Brandon Harvey, 26 — solicitation of prostitution within 1000 ft of church or school, solicitation of a minor

Full list of participating agencies in this training:

• Oologah Police Department

• Catoosa Police Department

• Bureau of Indian Affairs

• Cherokee Nation Marshal Service

• Rogers County Sheriff’s Office

• Gan Police Department

• Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office

2 News reached out to the Nowata Public School District for a statement regarding the arrest of Chance Juby.

Statement of Nowata Public Schools

Nowata Public Schools is aware of a situation involving the arrest of one of its employees as a result of an ongoing law enforcement operation. The safety of students is the school district’s top priority, so the employee has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues. The school district will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials to ensure proper justice is carried out but is unable to comment further as this is a developing personnel matter.

