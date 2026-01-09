Tulsa police seek public's help in solving final two homicides of 2025

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police detectives are asking for the public's help to solve the final two homicide cases of 2025, as the department achieved a 95% solve rate last year — one of the highest in the country.

Out of 47 homicides investigated in 2025, Tulsa Police Department detectives solved all but two, leaving two families still waiting for answers.

2 News sat down with Officer Andre Baul to learn how the department defines a case as "solved."

"Solved can be we've made an arrest... the second being that we have sent charges over to the DA's office... Third would be the death of an offender," Baul said.

On Thursday, the department posted on Facebook about both unsolved cases, hoping to get some answers.

The two remaining cases involve 30-year-old Trevon Evans, who was shot and killed at a birthday party on October 17, 2025.

"There was a lot of people there and then all of a sudden gunshots rang out and the crowd of course runs because everybody is afraid... and we have somebody on the ground that's laying there that is dying," Baul said.

The second case involves 35-year-old Marvin Arnett, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on December 12.

"On number 47, we just had people that heard gunshots and then all of a sudden, the people come out of their house and their house has been shot up," Baul said.

Outdoor toys are common in many of the homes in north Tulsa, but parents say they're scared to let their children use them following this most recent homicide.

For Keara Washington, who lives across the street from the second shooting, the violence hits too close to home.

"It's scary all the time and when I hear just one little small thing, I'm thinking it's a gunshot... it makes me want to like move around," Washington said.

As a mother, she's changed how her children play.

"I don't really let them play outside like that and it's because of that. Can't really come outside and play," Washington said.

Police say there are still witnesses they haven't spoken with, and they are hoping more people will come forward.

If you have information on either case, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous and even earn a cash reward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

