The Route 66 Capital Cruise aims for Guinness World Record

TULSA, Okla. — The Route 66 Capital Cruise already had some intrigue, but now has an added twist. How about a shot at a world record?

On May 30, Tulsa could become the home of the Guinness World Record for the largest classic car parade. In the shadows of the downtown Tulsa skyline, organizers hope to shatter the previous record of just under 2,500 cars set in 2017 in Puerto Rico. This May, they hope to have more than 3,000 cars on the Mother Road.

"Probably the biggest event we're going to see this year is probably going to be May 30 in Tulsa at this Capital Cruise," Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell said at the announcement.

The route on Route 66 starts at 11th and Yale, then travels west on the historic road for five and a half miles. Anyone can participate, as long as the car has a model year of 1996 or older.

"Route 66 lends itself to a little bit of a spectacle, and something unusual and unexpected," Rhys Martin, President of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association said. "And classic cars are a part of it. You know, it's the great American road trip. So why not put those two things together and do something amazing?"

Martin says this only adds to what will be a busy year on Route 66.

"We've been talking about the centennial as long as I can remember, and now we're here," Martin said. "Tulsa is uniquely poised as the capital of Route 66 to celebrate its legacy and its history going back to day one."

A classic car capital cruise. Carrying Green Country beyond this first centennial.

"This is not just about blowing out the candles on a birthday cake," Pinnell said. "It's not just about one capital cruise. It's about building the future infrastructure for the next 100 years of the most famous road in the entire world."

Your vehicle doesn't have to be a traditional classic car to participate. If you'd like to register and be a part of the record-breaking attempt, you can do so online.

