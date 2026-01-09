Woman charged in deadly fire truck crash receives five life sentences

TULSA, Okla. — Keiosha Rucker, a woman charged in a deadly crash involving a Tulsa fire truck, received five life sentences in court on Jan. 9th.

In February 2024, Tulsa police said Keiosha Rucker failed to yield in front of a Tulsa fire truck near 41st Street and S. Harvard. Police say the truck had sirens on and was headed to an apartment fire.

Six people were in Rucker’s car — a one-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, and three women aged 23, 26, and 28.

The wreck claimed the lives of all three children and the 23-year-old woman. The 26-year-old was in her second trimester of pregnancy and lost the baby. Rucker and the 26-year-old both recovered from their injuries.

In December of 2025, Keiosha Rucker’s attorney said there are facts of this case the public hasn’t heard.

Nathan Milner represented Rucker for the criminal trial and now filed a lawsuit against the City of Tulsa and the Tulsa Fire Department.

“This is not that cut and dry,” said Milner, who believes the public has crucified his client from the onset of the case. “That she was intoxicated, that she pulled out in front of a fire truck, everything was her fault… You know, that is so much further from the truth.”

The lawsuit claims the fire truck driver sped excessively into oncoming traffic. The official traffic collision report shows the fire truck driver was traveling 61 to 67 miles per hour at the time of the collision.

According to documents, Rucker was stopped on East 41st Street, preparing to turn onto New Haven, near Patrick Henry Elementary School, when she saw the fire truck approaching from behind.

The documents state she felt like she had a reasonable time to continue her left turn and get out of the way, when the fire truck moved into the oncoming traffic “in an attempt to pass… on the left,” when they collided.

