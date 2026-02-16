Oklahoma restricts sugary snacks and drinks from SNAP purchases

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of SNAP users in Oklahoma are experiencing significant changes at grocery store checkout counters as new state restrictions take effect, prohibiting the purchase of popular sugary snacks and drinks with benefits cards.

The Oklahoma SNAP Healthy Foods Waiver went into effect on February 15, 2026, after being delayed from its original January 1 start date to allow retailers additional time for system updates. The restrictions are part of a two-year federal pilot program designed to test whether clearer food standards can improve nutrition outcomes while maintaining food access.

Items no longer eligible for SNAP purchase include chocolate bars, hard candies, gummies, caramels, taffy, licorice, mints, and chewing gum. Sweetened beverages are also restricted, including carbonated soda, energy drinks, sweetened bottled or canned tea, sweetened lemonade, and flavored water.

At Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa, owner AJ Johnson said his store has been preparing for the changes since they were announced in 2025.

"We sent out emails, and we also have community educators and have trained our cashiers in know-how to communicate to best serve our guests, because it has thrown a lot of people off, but what we've done is try just to be that refuge," Johnson said.

Johnson said the store is rolling out healthier alternatives for customers.

"And we've got some great alternatives that we're getting ready to roll out as well in the form of drinks that will help some alternatives. So we've got some great things in the works for our customers," Johnson said.

Instead of heading to the candy aisle, Johnson recommends customers visit the fresh produce section for fruits and vegetables. The store offers a Double Up program where SNAP users can match up to $20 worth of fresh produce daily with their DUO Bucks, allowing shoppers to save their SNAP dollars for other purchases.

SNAP users can still purchase baked goods like cookies and baking ingredients with their cards, along with milk and coffee. Benefits may continue to be used for fresh, frozen, or canned fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy products, bread, cereal, rice, pasta, eggs, plant-based proteins, 100% fruit or vegetable juice, plain bottled water, and coffee and tea prepared at home.

The waiver is part of a broader national effort as states respond to rising rates of diet-related disease and renewed federal focus on improving nutrition through public assistance programs. Oklahoma is testing whether the restrictions can support public health, help reduce long-term health care costs, and strengthen SNAP's role in improving food security through access to nutritious food.

