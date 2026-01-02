'There's still some unknowns': Stores, customers prepare for SNAP restrictions on sweets

TULSA, Okla. — AJ Johnson, owner of Oasis Fresh Market in north Tulsa, says he's making adjustments with SNAP restrictions about to change.

"There's going to be some great alternatives we'll be rolling out," Johnson said.

Starting February 15, the state of Oklahoma will remove candy and soft drinks from SNAP eligibility. That includes things like candy bars, sodas, and even items like chewing gum and sports drinks. The initial start date of January 1 was pushed back to allow stores time to plan.

"We all have a little sweet tooth in us for sure," Johnson said. "But it does give us an opportunity to just lean into fresh and healthy access. It gives customers and guests an opportunity to really expand their SNAP dollars with some of our great programs."

Programs like the "double up" program, a dollar-for-dollar match on produce and fresh vegetables. And a similar incentive on certain milks.

The goal of the state is to encourage healthier buying options with SNAP benefits. Shoppers like Shirley Reynolds tell 2 News there are still ways around that.

"With the $24, I can just save and get bread and stuff like that," Reynolds said. "So, I can still buy that. I didn't buy pop with it in the first place."

And if you're confused about what can and can't be bought, Oasis plans on having what they call a community educator at the front of the store to answer questions.

"As people come in, they'll be greeted by someone, and they can ask their questions right there," Johnson said. "All day long, we'll have someone here to help train and communicate a lot of the changes."

Support for frequent shoppers like Shirley.

"It's right down the street from me," Reynolds said. "I can buy everything right here with the card that I get."

There are sweets not included in the SNAP restrictions. Things like baked goods, cookies, cakes and brownies. As far as drinks, milk, coffee and 100% fruit juices are still eligible as well.

