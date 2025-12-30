Creek County fire crews warn of suspected arsonist

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — At least two volunteer fire departments - one publicly - have warned that an arsonist is starting grass fires near the community of Olive.

Olive Volunteer Fire Department posted to Facebook on Dec. 28 claiming an arsonist is putting lives and property at risk along South 417th West Avenue.



Conditions continue to concern as well, after Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) declared an elevated wildfire risk through Dec. 30 due to high winds. Western Creek County also hasn't seen rain in more than a month.

Olive VFD took to Facebook again on Dec. 29 reporting that its crew battled "the 19th fire this year in this area."

At least one neighboring department has had to help respond to the fires. A volunteer chief told 2 News off-camera his crews have already dealt with a local property owner illegally burning on his own land, and that he was arrested at least once for it this year.

The chief said the local volunteer departments believe the recent burns were started criminally and are asking Creek County Sheriff's Office to investigate. However, the sheriff's office did not respond to a request for comment.

The state fire marshal's office and Tulsa's ATF office both told 2 News on Dec. 29 they have not gotten reports of serial arson in the Olive area.

