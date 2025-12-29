'The best is yet to come': Sapulpa developer plans housing near BTW rec enter

SAPULPA, Okla. — After the city of Sapulpa broke ground on a new rec center in town, a local developer is looking to expand housing in the area.

A 10-acre lot sitting near Line and Gray. The piece of land neighbors the Booker T Washington Rec Center, the place sparking growth in this part of Sapulpa.

“I grew up here in Sapulpa,” said Scott Gordon. “I used to play at that Booker T. Washington Rec Center.”

Scott Gordon has called Sapulpa home for his entire life. From playing at the rec center, to pastoring Calvary Baptist Church for 25 years, he’s seen the community expand.

“I see it picking up a lot right now,” said Gordon.

He sees even more growth with the new rec center coming to town.

2 News was at the groundbreaking on Dec. 19, when city leaders showcased their plans for the center.

Renderings show a new space for the whole community to enjoy. Now, after already building a few duplexes nearby, Gordon says it’ll be a catalyst for development including his plans to turn his land next door into 60 new homes.

“I’m wanting to do some multifamily and single families here and maybe even do some commercial here with Booker T coming that way,” said Gordon.

He says it’ll drive more people to the area and even bring some old families back home.

“There would be so many people coming home that said that if there were houses over here that they would move back,” said Gordon. “So, I think it’s going to bring a lot of people back to Sapulpa.”

The project won’t be cheap; Gordon says infrastructure alone could exceed $10 million.

With the land already zoned for multi-family use, he says it’s a step forward for his community.

“Sapulpa is thriving,” said Gordon. “Sapulpa is going very well. I think that the best is yet to come.”

Gordon plans to meet with some architectural firms to get plans together for the property.

The new rec center should take about a year to finish.

